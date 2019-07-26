Deputy justified in killing man living under fake name after Randolph County domestic assault, district attorney finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – The deputy who shot Julio Antonio Barrera Guerrero was found to be justified after an investigation, according to the Andrew Gregson, district 37 attorney.

The SBI determined that Carlos Santiago, as he was known in prior arrest reports, was actually a fake name.

SBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge E.E. Frey investigated, and the district attorney determined the deputy had not violated any laws after reviewing the SBI report.

At about 12:09 a.m. May 20, deputies responded to a reported domestic assault at 5783 Zelma Boulevard in the Archdale area.

The SBI reports someone called 911 and said that "Carlos Santiago" was very drunk and had assaulted a woman.

At the Zelma Boulevard home, the deputy encountered a woman and the 46-year-old man. He asked Guerrero to step outside and talk.

Guerrero reportedly cursed at the deputy and threatened to kill him.

The man then walked to the kitchen and grabbed two knives and approached with one in each hand.

The deputy told the woman to leave before repeatedly telling the suspect to drop the knives. He allegedly ignored the commands.

The SBI reports Guerrero pointed a knife at the deputy as he stepped behind a dividing wall with a window.

The deputy then said he saw through the window Guerrero charge at him from about 8 feet away.

The deputy fired four shots, killing Guerrero. The man was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The deputy involved was reportedly OK.

The district attorney reports that the deputy fired when he was faced with an "imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury." The shooting was ruled "reasonable and necessary."

"We are glad that the deputy did take action and do his job," Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt previously said. "If not, we would have had a most serious situation on hand and I do praise him for doing his job."

According to court documents, Guerrero, under the name Carlos Santiago, allegedly threw a vacuum cleaner at the same woman who called 911, told another man he was going to kill him and pushed the deputy responding to the situation in 2015.

In 2017, the man was again charged with assault on a female for allegedly grabbing and striking the victim's arm.