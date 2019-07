Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are battling a house fire in Winston-Salem, according to the fire department.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department shared video of the scene on Twitter at about 12:44 p.m. Friday.

The attached garage of the house on 1900 block of Camden Forest Drive appears to be heavily damaged with much of the roof burned away and the structural supports visible.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was home at the time.

No one has been reported injured.