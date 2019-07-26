Charlotte teen hasn’t been seen for days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it’s investigating the disappearance of a 19-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen for days, WSOC reports.

Police said Itati Romero Ambrosio left her home around 10 p.m. Tuesday and was reported missing by her family the next morning.

They said she hasn’t contacted family or friends and missed work without calling in.

Police believe Ambrosio may be with 30-year-old Emanuel Ambrocio-Cruz.

They may be traveling in a dark gray, four-door Mitsubishi Raider pickup truck with damage to the right side of the tailgate. The truck has a North Carolina tag of FCD-6115, but police said it may have been changed.

Ambrosio’s family is worried about her well-being.

