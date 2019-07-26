× ‘Armed and extremely dangerous man’ found after manhunt for allegedly killing mother in front of 5 kids

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Monroe man accused of killing a mother and hurting her children was found in a search along the North Carolina-South Carolina state line, WCNC reports.

Police and deputies found Byron Blair Watkins, 25, in Lexington County, South Carolina, on Friday morning.

Watkins was wanted in connection with the killing of Lucero Sosa Capote during a home invasion earlier this month.

Watkins was one of two suspects wanted in the homicide. Police said the second suspect, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, is already in custody.

“Mr. Sturdivant turned himself in last night and our investigation led us to Mr. Watkins,” Monroe Communications Director Pete Havonec said, according to WCNC. “… We believe it was completely random, just an opportunity to break into a home and try to steal money, and unfortunately, there was a murder victim. Just tragic and sad and honestly stupid.”

Capote was shot and killed on July 12. According to WHNS, she was shot to death in front of her five children.

On Thursday, deputies said they surrounded a home on Highway 200 and Winterberry Lane, which sits on the state line, around 10:30 a.m. after assisting Monroe police with serving a warrant for Watkins, WSOC reports.

Investigators told WSOC they did not find Watkins inside the home and began to focus on a ground search.

Watkins was considered armed and extremely dangerous, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.