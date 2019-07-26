3 people injured after falling through balcony at Greensboro apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jason Delgado says he was visiting two friends at a Greensboro apartment complex when the second-story balcony gave way beneath them.

“I hear this cracking and breaking noise,” he said. "Within seconds the floor beneath me completely goes out.”

He told FOX8 it happened Thursday night at the Morehead apartment complex off West Market Street. Delgado said at the time there were just three people standing on the balcony.

“I was out for a few seconds, didn’t really know what was going on,” Delgado said. “When I fell down the floor came crashing down on us, so concrete, metal, furniture from upstairs.”

He said he and a friend went to the hospital for their injuries.

“Scrapes, cuts, I had to get stitches on my face, I had a big cut on my lip," he said. “I feel like I got hit by a truck.”

Delgado said he was grateful no children were out on the balcony when it happened. He said the renter below had been on the patio below just five minutes before the concrete came crashing down.

“If something like this can happen at one time, it can happen another time. It’s very dangerous and it’s very important for people to know that this is possible and to take precautions,” he said.

A manager at the complex said they had no comment about the collapse.

A city spokesperson said code inspectors were not aware of the incident Friday afternoon.