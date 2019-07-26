× 29 shelter cats mauled to death after pit bulls escape pen

DOTHAN, Ala. — Twenty-nine cats at an animal shelter are dead after a pair of pit bulls got out of a pen, WTVY reports.

Workers at the Dothan Animal Shelter in Alabama faced a gruesome scene when they arrived to work Thursday morning.

“Those dogs forced their way out of a pen,” Shelter Director Bill Banks said, according to WTVY. “Then, they pushed hard enough on galvanized bars to knock (the bars) out of their clamps.”

The pit bulls had only just arrived at the shelter the day before after they were spotted roaming.

The shelter has not decided what will happen to the dogs.

Shelter staff and volunteers will be offered counseling.

City Commissioner Beth Kenward said this could have been prevented if the shelter wasn’t outdated.

The city is now asking for partnerships to help develop a new multi-million dollar facility which city officials recently made a capital improvement priority.