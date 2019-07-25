× ‘We do NOT want to be forced to euthanize’: Burlington animal shelter at ‘critical capacity’ begs community to adopt, foster

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Animal Services is desperate for adopters and foster families as fears bubble that euthanizing animals may become necessary.

The shelter made the announcement over Facebook on Thursday.

“This is a very serious situation,” the shelter said. “We do NOT want to be forced to euthanize any healthy, adoptable pet due to a lack of space.”

Burlington Animal Services has reached critical capacity.

Over the course of a week, the shelter took in 136 animals into what they describe as an “already very crowded situation.”

The shelter says if anyone is interested in adoption or fostering, or if anyone knows someone who may be interested, “NOW IS THE TIME.”

Until July 31, the adoption fee is only $15. This includes the cost of spaying and neutering, vaccinations, 30-day pet insurance and more. The shelter will even provide food.

The shelter is also warning pet owners to make sure all pets have reliable identification on them so they don’t end up at a shelter. Also, pet owners are advised to spay and neuter their pets.

To find out what pets are available, visit the Burlington Animal Services website or visit the shelter between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The shelter is located at 221 Stone Quarry Road in Haw River.