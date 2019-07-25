× UNCG gets 3 years of NCAA probation over sports wagering

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro’s athletics department is facing three years of probation and a fine for staff placing sports wagers in violation of NCAA rules, the NCAA said Thursday.

The punishment stems from violations related to gambling by former women’s basketball assistant coach Phil Collins, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

The probation took effect today and continues through July 24, 2022. The NCAA also issued a $15,000 fine.

In the NCAA report, they said:

According to the agreement, the former women’s assistant coach said at the beginning of the investigation that he placed an extensive number of online wagers on professional and college sports, including games involving the university’s men’s basketball team. As the investigation continued, the former assistant coach refused to provide his online sports wagering histories and stopped participating in the case, so the enforcement staff was unable to determine the full extent of his sports wagering activities.

The probation does not involve any penalties such as postseason bans nor scholarship or practice-time reductions, according to the News & Record.