Train carrying tankers filled with ethanol derails in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A train carrying tankers derailed in Greensboro Thursday night.

The derailment happened parallel to Oakland Avenue at 6:43 p.m.

Each of the tankers is filled with 30,000 gallons of ethanol, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. None of the tankers are leaking.

Norfolk Southern is bringing a team from Atlanta with a crane to upright the tankers.

Oakland Avenue is currently blocked off from Holden Road to Lindell Road.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the train to derail.