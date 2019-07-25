× Starbucks selling Frappuccino blended drinks at 50% off on Thursday

For one day only, Starbucks is giving out coupons for 50% off their Frappuccino blended drinks.

The catch?

The promotion will only start after 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and the coupons are only available for drinks size grande or larger.

In order to get your digital coupon, you will also need to download and log into the Starbucks app on your smartphone.

The offer will be automatically loaded into your account.

You can apply the offer when you order ahead or by telling your barista you’d like to redeem it.

Looking to download the Starbucks app? The coffee company has all the details on the Starbucks website.