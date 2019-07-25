Rockers having impactful inaugural season in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- After years of being discussed, the High Point community has begun to see big changes thanks in part to a successful inaugural season for the High Point Rockers.

The team is more than halfway through their first season, but have already won 47 games, with 37 losses.

“What you need to make a ballpark successful are two things. You need the team and you need the fans,” said Ken Lehner, president of the High Point Rockers organization.

That combination is one that cities across the country have dreamt of, but one that is alive and well in downtown High Point.

“Even on a slow night to we might only have 2,000 people as opposed to 4,000 people, it’s loud,” Lehner said.

The team is three months into its first season with the Atlantic League. And already, the Rockers are eying a Wild Card playoff spot.

“The first 70 games we finished two games out of first place. And again, that was guys gelling and feeling good,” Lehner said.

The team saw an impressive start to the season. They won their first game as a team and inside the new BB&T Point ballpark.

“You know we came out of the gate winning,” Lehner said. “I think that we had a good group of players that started, and we lost five or six players in the first six weeks.”

So far six players have been called up to higher leagues.

Being such a young team, Lehner said that the Rockers are trying to find their core group of players to build a franchise around.

“We didn’t have that core to start the season. We had to get 27 players on a roster who have never been Rockers before... I think where we know there are 10 or 12 guys who will be the faces of the franchise moving forward to 2020.”

There is a whole lot more to be excited about as the team continues to grow.

About $80 million worth of projects are in various stages of development to bring more business to downtown High Point, and more fans to the Rockers.