Reward increased for information in 2018 Greensboro double homicide

Posted 2:44 pm, July 25, 2019, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The reward in a Greensboro double-homicide case has been increased, according to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

Shaquanna Hudson, 34, and Jermaine Wilson, 36, were found shot to death at 2101 Finley St. on May 2, 2018.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers was offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Family and friends have raised an additional $1,525 to add to the reward, bringing it to $3,525.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.