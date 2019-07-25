Reward increased for information in 2018 Greensboro double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The reward in a Greensboro double-homicide case has been increased, according to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

Shaquanna Hudson, 34, and Jermaine Wilson, 36, were found shot to death at 2101 Finley St. on May 2, 2018.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers was offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Family and friends have raised an additional $1,525 to add to the reward, bringing it to $3,525.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.