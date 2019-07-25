Power outage in Graham caused by animals damaging equipment

GRAHAM, N.C. — A power outage in and around Graham was caused by animals damaging equipment, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

The outage was reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday.

Around 3,300 Duke Energy customers are without power in the southern and southeastern parts of Graham, as well as areas outside the Graham city limits.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 7 a.m. Friday.

There is no word on how animals damaged Duke Energy’s equipment to cause the outage.