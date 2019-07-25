New details emerge after High Point man comes home to thieves taking his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man charged in connection with a robbery in High Point Wednesday told police suspects were sampling heroin in the area.

Timothy Gough made his first appearance in Guilford County court Thursday afternoon.

Gough is charged in connection with a robbery and shooting on Wheeler Avenue Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Gough told High Point police he and others were sampling heroin near Wheeler Avenue before breaking into a home.

“At some point, one of the individuals busted a window into the home, entered the residence, they began taking items. They took two televisions, a laptop, shoes and car keys."

Police said a man coming home saw someone else driving his car out of the driveway. When he tried to stop them, officers say a suspect began shooting at him.

Police later recovered the stolen car and arrested Gough in Greensboro.

Sheila Atkins, the property owner, said Thursday that she has had problems with people loitering and using drugs near the property before.

"I’m trying to build a decent community down here and people just come down here and just destroy it,” she said.

Gough is accused of speeding, habitual larceny, and breaking and/or entering. He was also served a number of charges from Forsyth and Davidson counties.

He was booked under a $476,000 bond. Police say two women will face charges as well.