Michael J. Kittredge II, founder of Yankee Candle, dies at 67

Posted 8:00 am, July 25, 2019, by

Flowers and well trimmed shrubs create a attractive entrance to some of the shops at Yankee Candle's flagship store in South Deerfield, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

BOSTON — Michael J. Kittredge II, known for the empire of scents he founded with Yankee Candle, has died, WTIC reports.

Kittredge was 67 when he died Wednesday following a brief battle with illness.

He started the Yankee Candle Company out of his home in 1969.

Kittredge survived cancer twice as well as a 2012 stroke, according to WTIC.

In 2010, he helped his son, Michael III, in founding the Kringle Candle Company, as well as the Farm Table Restaurant in Bernardston, Massachusetts.

