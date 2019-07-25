Man charged with causing trooper to crash motorcycle during pursuit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities arrested and charged the driver Wednesday who is accused of causing a North Carolina Highway Patrolman on a motorcycle to collide with a truck Monday morning, WSOC reports.

Dontay Kilgo, 36, failed to stop when Trooper Christopher L. Wooten tried to pull him over, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Wooten pursued Kilgo, who ran a stoplight.

A pickup truck collided with Wooten’s motorcycle, seriously injuring the trooper, at about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Drive.

CMPD said the traffic on Edgewood Drive had a green light and that Wooten had a red light, but the trooper was coming through the intersection behind the car he was following and the driver of the pickup truck did not see him.

Kilgo was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana.

Read more at WSOC.