Man arrested after Winston-Salem hit-and-run leaves 65-year-old bicyclist seriously injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man has been arrested months after allegedly running down a bicyclist and leaving the scene, police report.

On March 25, police say 26-year-old Gregory Lucas Jr. hit Robert Jordan from behind and fled the scene.

Lucas was arrested and served warrants on Tuesday in Knightdale. His bond was set at $10,000.

He faces three charges of failing to appear on a misdemeanor and a felony hit and run charge.

"My father was found laying in the road, and one of the good Samaritans pulled him out of the road," Robert's son Richard Jordan said in April.

It's been just under four months since Jordan was hit riding his bike home from his work at Vogler Dance Studio.

"It's really hard. Without Robert waking up, there's absolutely no way we can do the studio as it was," his son said. "The studio was almost his reason for living. That, and the bicycle, and his family."

The Jordan family decided to close the dance studio after 41 years.