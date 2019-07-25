Local man’s sunflower farm draws thousands of visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. – It’s becoming a yearly tradition for Chris Crump and his son Colt.

“People love flowers and I’m just still astonished that this is to the level that it’s at,” Crump said. His farm, named Dogwood Farms, is on display this time of year with lots of sunflowers. “This is our main crop, we're flower farmers.”

A few years ago, photographers started taking notice and Crump allowed pictures to be taken.

“It safer than getting off the highway and risking getting run over to take a picture in a flower field,” said Crump, who works as a DOT wildflower supervisor during the day. “They just brighten your day I guess because they look like the sun.”

Last year, he opened the farm to the public and more than 3,000 people showed up to take pictures. This year 12,000 have expressed interest in visiting on the farm's Facebook account.

“We’ve had them come from California, Las Vegas, Georgia, South Carolina,” he said. “All for the 'gram [Instagram] and grandma’s picture to be given to her at Christmastime.”

This year, in addition to sunflowers, his 10 acres will include wildflowers.

“We’ve added close to four acres of cosmos and zinnia wildflowers,” he said.

Dogwood Farms’ sunflower event starts on Saturday. The farm opens at 9 a.m. until dark and will run as long as the flowers are in bloom.

Dogwood Farms

8096 Belews Creek Road, Belews Creek

Cost: $5 admission for everyone 8 years and up. $3 per persons 65 and older. If you are a veteran or currently serving, you get in for free.

Professional photographers bringing paying clients for sessions must pay a $25-per-hour fee.

Click here for more info.