Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sex trafficking, found injured in jail cell

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein, who was in a New York correctional center ahead of trial on sex trafficking charges, was found with injuries in his jail cell, according to WABC.

CNN reported a criminal indictment revealed earlier this month stated that multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein operated a sex trafficking ring and sexually abused dozens of underage girls.

Epstein was reportedly found barely conscious with injuries to his neck, though it is unclear what caused those injuries.

He was taken to a hospital and later brought back to the correctional center, according to WABC.