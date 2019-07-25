× Guilford County man dies after infected by ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in North Carolina lake

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County man died after an amoeba entered his body and led to a deadly illness, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials confirmed that the death was directly related to an amoeba. The amoeba is naturally present in warm freshwater during the summer.

According to WRAL, the victim was a man named Eddie Gray.

Gray was in Fantasy Lake in Hope Mills with a mission group from Kernersville’s Sedge Garden United Methodist Chruch, WRAL reports. After, he reportedly developed primary amebic meningoencephalitis.

The Centers for Disease Control says this disease is caused by Naegleria fowleri, also known as the “brain-eating amoeba.”

This amoeba enters the brain through the nose.

The brain disease is rare, but devastating.

Gray was 59 years old when he died on Monday, according to his obituary.

“He will be missed by all who knew him, and his greatest joy was his family,” his obituary reads. “He spent his spare time kayaking, camping, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and spending time with his wife as they loved on their grandchildren.”

Health officials are still finalizing details and plan to release further information once they have it confirmed.