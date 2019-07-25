× Forsyth County man celebrates ‘Colossal’ $1 million lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Lewisville man is celebrating his good fortune after he won a $1 million lottery prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Rodney Johnson bought the winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket when he went to the E Stop on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Johnson had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $424,509.

The $30 ticket launched in August with four top prizes of $10 million and sixteen $1 million prizes. Two $10 million and eight $1 million prizes remain. Players can also enter their tickets into one of three remaining second-chance drawings for a chance to win $1 million.