Forsyth County man celebrates ‘Colossal’ $1 million lottery win

Posted 6:55 pm, July 25, 2019, by

(NCEL)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Lewisville man is celebrating his good fortune after he won a $1 million lottery prize, according to a  news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Rodney Johnson bought the winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket when he went to the E Stop on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Johnson had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $424,509.

The $30 ticket launched in August with four top prizes of $10 million and sixteen $1 million prizes. Two $10 million and eight $1 million prizes remain. Players can also enter their tickets into one of three remaining second-chance drawings for a chance to win $1 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.