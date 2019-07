Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Australian border officials intercepted more than a million dollars worth of methamphetamine arriving from Canada by air.

The meth was hidden in snow globes.

Even though we typically think of methamphetamine in its crystalized or powder form, it can also be dissolved in water.

Authorities intercepted 15 snow globes that tested positive for the drug.

The Australian Border Force is sending a warning to smugglers.

Its commander says no matter how you try to hide drugs, they will find them.