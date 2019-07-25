× ‘Armed and extremely dangerous man’ accused of killing mother in front of 5 kids sought near NC/SC state line

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Officials said a SWAT situation was underway in Lancaster County, South Carolina, Thursday morning as deputies searched for a Monroe murder suspect, WSOC reports.

Deputies said they surrounded the home on Highway 200 and Winterberry Lane, which sits on the state line, around 10:30 a.m. after assisting Monroe police with serving a warrant for 25-year-old Byron Blair Watkins.

Watkins is wanted in connection with the killing of Lucero Sosa Capote during a home invasion earlier this month.

Investigators told WSOC they did not find Watkins inside the home and are now focusing on a ground search.

Watkins is one of two suspects wanted in the homicide. Police said the second suspect, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, is already in custody.

Capote was shot and killed on July 12. According to WHNS, she was shot to death in front of her five children.

Watkins is considered armed and extremely dangerous, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts is asked to call Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.