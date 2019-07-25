× 1 dead, another injured after customer shoots alleged robbers at Virginia 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When two people allegedly came into a 7-Eleven to rob it, one customer opened fire, WTKR reports.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The customer killed one person and injured the other, witnesses said.

The survivor was brought to a hospital for treatment though it is unclear the extent of their injuries.

Witnesses called the civilian shooter a hero.