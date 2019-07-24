Wanted man found in Forsyth County, arrested on child abuse charges after baby found with injuries to face and brain

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man, wanted on child abuse charges, was found and arrested Tuesday evening, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At about 7 p.m., Christopher Shaun Forde, 36, was arrested in Forsyth County. He was given a $250,000 secured bond.

On June 16, deputies received a child abuse/child neglect report.

The report said that a baby had been in the care and custody of Forde and was discovered with injuries.

The juvenile was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital and it was determined the child had sustained facial bruising and injuries to the face, neck and shoulder, deputies say.

It was also determined that the child had older injuries that were healing including a brain bleed.

An arrest warrant reports the child was less than 1 year old and had a bleeding mouth and disrupted frenulum.

Doctors determined that the injuries were not accidental.

Investigators say that both incidents happened while the child was in the care and custody of Forde.

Warrants have been issued for two counts of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, the release says.