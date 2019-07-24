UPS to begin delivering 7 days a week, pair of 1972 Nike shoes sells for $475,500 and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses UPS which plans to begin delivering packages seven days a week, a pair of 1972 Nikes which became the most expensive pair of sneakers after auctioned off for $475,500 and nearly 60% of Americans who say they constantly worry about money.
