Spencer Love Tennis Center in Greensboro getting new courts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All day long, you can hear the sound of rackets hitting balls at Spencer Love Tennis Center in Greensboro.

For young kids, traveling teams and other tennis players, this is home.

Now their “home court” is growing.

Twelve new courts are being added at a price tag of $1.5 million.

More than 4,000 people participated in tennis programs last year at Spencer Love.

This expansion will allow for some additional tournaments to come to Greensboro.

Tennis tournaments brought in more than 21,000 tourists and $17 million in 2018.