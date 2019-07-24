× SC city removes monument amid controversy after engraving, then plastering over the word ‘Lord’

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A monument placed outside of a new police department in Tega Cay, South Carolina, has been removed after causing an uproar, WSOC reports.

It contains a prayer often called “The Officer’s Prayer,” which was edited by city leaders because some were offended by the word “Lord.”

“At this time, we have removed the monument while we continue to seek a solution that expresses our unwavering support and gratitude to those who risk their lives every day for ours,” the city of Tega Cay posted Tuesday on social media.

The Women’s Club of Tega Cay donated the 4-foot stone for the city’s new police department. It contains the prayer and is part of a memorial to fallen officers.

“We started getting a lot of negative backlash, and they started reaching out to council members,” City Manager Charles Funderburk said. “It wasn’t just one person.”

The city plastered over the word “Lord” every place it appears after getting legal advice about a potentially expensive lawsuit and meeting with city council members.

Full statement from Tega Cay:

“We have received many comments, both locally and nationally, in response to the monument at the Tega Cay Police Station. We attempted to find a compromise but failed as our community has further divided. In an attempt to find a resolution, we have upset parties on both sides of this issue and for that, we are truly sorry. The City of Tega Cay’s intent from the beginning of this project was to recognize our current and fallen police officers. Without their courage, strength, dedication, concern and compassion, as mentioned in the police officer’s prayer inscribed on the monument, our City would be a much different place. “At this time, we have removed the monument while we continue to seek a solution that expresses our unwavering support and gratitude to those who risk their lives every day for ours. We will continue to welcome feedback from our residents and seek further guidance from our legal team until we can find a viable solution for all concerned. “To the police officers, firefighters, and other first responders, we thank you for your service and keeping our community safe. “We appreciate you taking the time to provide us with your input. Regardless of our different viewpoints, our people are the greatest assets of our community and what truly makes this City such a wonderful place to live the good life in Tega Cay.”