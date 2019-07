× Rutger Hauer, co-star of ‘Blade Runner,’ dead at 75

Rutger Hauer, who co-starred in the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” died at 75 years old, Variety reports.

The actor passed away after a brief battle with an illness on July 19 at his home.

Hauer’s funeral took place Wednesday.

He played the role of Roy Batty in “Blade Runner” opposite Harrison Ford.