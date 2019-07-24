Watch Live at 8:30 a.m.: Robert Mueller to testify before House committees
Barricade situation in High Point ended; police say person detained

Posted 9:50 am, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, July 24, 2019

(Daniel Pierce/WGHP)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A swarm of police vehicles were on scene of a barricade situation in High Point.

The situation has come to a close, police say.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 2000 block of Arden place to serve mental commitment papers to a man who was reportedly armed.

Police said they had no issues as officers were in communication with the person involved.

Police cars lined the road by the intersection of Guyer Street and Woodside Avenue.

A tactical team was also brought to the scene.

Google Map for coordinates 35.989624 by -79.997697.

