Barricade situation in High Point ended; police say person detained

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A swarm of police vehicles were on scene of a barricade situation in High Point.

The situation has come to a close, police say.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 2000 block of Arden place to serve mental commitment papers to a man who was reportedly armed.

Police said they had no issues as officers were in communication with the person involved.

Police cars lined the road by the intersection of Guyer Street and Woodside Avenue.

A tactical team was also brought to the scene.