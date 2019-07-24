× Pilot Mountain man accused of break-in, assault on elderly woman and leading deputies on pursuit

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody and faces serval charges after a pursuit in Surry County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jeffrey O’Ryan Puckett, 26, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested Tuesday after the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a home invasion, breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle involving two separate homes Tuesday.

Both incidents happened on Toms Creek Church Road.

Deputies came to the scene and learned that an elderly woman had been assaulted in one of the incidents.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in on Campbell Road in the Woodville community by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt and Capt. Larry Lowe and a pursuit started.

Deputies deployed stop sticks but the suspect continued to flee. A deputy’s vehicle was struck by the suspect but no one was injured.

When the pursuit came to an end, Puckett was taken into custody and faces the following charges: robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts felony larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, attempted breaking and entering of a building, habitual misdemeanor assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual larceny, habitual breaking and entering, three counts of injury to real property, felony flee to elude arrest, failure to heed lights and sirens, speeding, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and possession of stolen goods.

Puckett is being held in the Surry County jail under a $955,500 secured bond.