Piedmont Triad woman charged with child abuse after allegedly crashing her car during overdose

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police arrested and charged a woman after they say she crashed her car on Old Lexington Road during an overdose Tuesday evening.

Stacey Michelle Elliott, 41, of Sophia, is charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor child abuse.

Surveillance video captured the blue car Elliott was driving as is backed up slowly and hit another sedan at a gas station.

Police say a man and Elliott’s 3-year-old daughter were in the car.

No injuries were reported.

Elliott was taken to jail under a $2,500 bond.

Her next court date is Aug. 9.