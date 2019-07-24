× North Carolina Taco Bell employee shot during attempted robbery

BENSON, N.C. — An hour passed before anyone came to help a Taco Bell assistant manager who was shot during a robbery overnight, according to WRAL.

The assistant manager was doing inventory after the KFC/Taco Bell at 12340 N.C. 210 near Benson had closed.

Then, at about 3 a.m., someone tried to rob the store and, in the process, shot the assistant manager in the leg.

Employees at the restaurant told WRAL that the victim turned on his car alarm and waited for help.

Employees say the assistant manager is expected to survive.