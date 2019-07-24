× North Carolina man accused of sex crimes with multiple children dating back to 2012

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man accused of child sex crimes is in jail under an $11 million bond, WTVD reports.

Bruce Ryan Tyler, 41, of McGuire Drive, in northeast Raleigh, will face a Wake County judge Wednesday.

Tyler was arrested in April and already in custody on a charge of first-degree sex offense with a child when Raleigh police charged him with new child sex crimes Tuesday.

According to the new arrest warrants filed this week, the crimes involve three different victims, all under the age of 13, stemming back to 2012.

The offenses involving two of the children took place between January 2012 and November 2015, followed by statutory sex offenses with a child between the ages of 6 and 10 commited from December 2015 until his arrest.

In total, Tyler is facing eight criminal charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and drugs. He was arrested and held on a bond of $11.04 million.