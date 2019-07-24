Neighbors concerned after fox bites woman in Greensboro neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Animal Control is looking for a fox that bit a woman on the arm Tuesday morning.

Officials say it happened when the woman was getting into her car at her house at Michaux Road and Haynie Manor Lane. Several people living in the area are extremely concerned.

“Oh my God. Can I go out to my car? What can I do?" one resident said.

Guilford County Animal Control officers left a trap that consists of a cage and food for bait in hopes of catching the fox in the neighborhood. They believe it's likely rabid.

“They're trying to shed their virus, so typically they'll hang around for about 10 days and then after the 10 days they'll usually die because they're trying to shed the virus," said Carlos Mena, an animal control officer.

Animal control is spreading the news by word of mouth, along with signs posted up and down Michaux Road.

“Every time I come out of the house I look under the cars and I look into bushes and I'm probably overreacting, but boy I don't want to be bitten. And one wonders how many there might be because it might have bitten something else," a resident in the area said.

Animal control is also encouraging people to watch out for their pets. If your dog or cat isn't already vaccinated and is attacked by an animal with rabies, your pet will have to be put down. The woman bit by the fox immediately went to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are encouraging people in the area to immediately call them if they happen to spot the fox in the neighborhood.