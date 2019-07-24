Miracle cat found severely burned has final surgery and gets adopted in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After more than two months of intense surgeries and uncertain moments, a cat that was found severely burned has officially been adopted.

Back in May, Cinderella, a black and grey cat that is not much older than two years, was found hiding in a patch of bushes on Walker Avenue in Asheboro. The skin on the lower third of its body was slowly peeling off; clumps of hair had been torched; it had a small hole in its side where you could see straight through to the ground below.

Dr. Kimberly Sheets, owner Sheets Pet Clinic in Greensboro, treated Cinderella.

“It looks like a substance was poured on to her and then set on fire,” she said.

Sheets was able to treat the multiple tears on Cinderella’s body and put several dry dressings on the exposed tissue on the cat's body.

Since May, the small cat has had multiple surgeries to replaced the burnt skin that it lost.

During the time, it was taken in by Sally Schumann and her husband. They fostered Cinderella as the cat went through the recovery process.

But, during that time their bond with Cinderella grew.

“We just... once she came home we were in love,” Schumann said.

The Schumanns have fully adopted Cinderella.

The miracle cat has had its last surgery and is expected to have its stitches taken out by the end of July.