Man yells at woman, throws cell phone in video of road rage incident

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating after a woman captured part of a road rage incident on cell phone video, KDVR reports.

The woman, Michelle, told the station that she was on the way home from Walmart when a food delivery driver cut in front of her, hitting her car.

The woman wanted to exchange insurance information, so she followed the driver into a parking lot.

That's when the man hit the brakes.

Michelle believes the driver was trying to cause her to rear-end him.

The driver then backs up until his car touched hers, which Michelle's son caught on cell phone video.

"Thank God we got the video because when we watched the video with officers, you can see him back into my car," she said.

The video also captures the moment the man yelled at her before grabbing her phone and throwing it across the parking lot.

KDVR reports Uber says no one with that license plate works for them.

Lyft said the drive does work for them but was not working at the time of the incident. He has since been suspended.

No charges have been filed at this time, though police say the incident is under investigation.