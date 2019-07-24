Man arrested after more than $40,000 worth of methamphetamine seized in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested and thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine were seized after a traffic stop in Surry County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jimmy Cole Pike, 30, of Mount Airy, is charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking heroin, felony maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pike also was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest for interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

On July 18, sheriff’s detectives stopped a car in the Treasure Chest parking lot off Red Brush Road.

Detectives had been working surveillance after complaints of illegal activity in the area.

In the vehicle, detectives found 15 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $42,100 and five grams of heroin with a street value of $1,000.

Pike was taken into custody and given a $620,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.