Kim Harris revives the music of the Underground Railroad in Greensboro concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It wasn’t an ordinary concert at New Garden Friends Meeting in Greensboro. The one held on July 14 was rooted in history.

Dr. Kim Harris is a recording artist, teacher, composer and storyteller who travels the nation performing concerts and lecturing on the music of the Underground Railroad. The concert is one of many local events happening as part of the yearlong Bicentennial Celebration of the Movement.

“We are celebrating this year the 200th anniversary of the first-known conductor, the first known passenger,” said Max Carter, an expert on the topic. “And the beginnings of that system of getting people to freedom in the north.”

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is helping to fund the free events which include concerts, speakers and interactive tours.

“All of these events are meant to give people an idea of the history that's rooted here in North Carolina,” said Carter.

According to him, the Piedmont Triad’s large Quaker population was at the forefront of the movement. There’s been a lot of interest in all of the events so far, which Carter said attendees have found both informative and inspiring.

“What the example of the Underground Railroad shows us is that people from diverse walks of life and all corners of society, can work together for a common goal and that's what the Community Foundation seeks to do.”

To learn more about the Bicentennial Celebration of the Underground Railroad and upcoming events, visit the New Garden Friends Meeting website.