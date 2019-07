× Hoverboard causes fire at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A family will have to find somewhere else to stay Wednesday night after a fire at a Greensboro apartment.

At 8:10 p.m., firefighters were called to the Berryman Square Apartments after a report of a fire.

Battalion Chief Brandon Weaver said the fire was caused by a hoverboard.

One apartment sustained smoke damage and minimal structural damage.

No other apartments were damaged.