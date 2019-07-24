× High Point man comes home to thieves taking his car; 3 suspects later arrested, 1 still wanted

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A High Point man says he came home to find several people stealing from him.

Police say when the man returned to his home on Wheeler Avenue this afternoon, he found a man in a black vehicle trying to leave his driveway.

When the victim noticed his own car coming up behind the black vehicle, he tried to block them from leaving. That’s when police say one of the thieves started shooting at him.

An officer later spotted the stolen vehicle but says the driver sped off at more than 100 mph.

Officers later found three of the suspects — all from Lexington — inside a Walmart in Greensboro.

Investigators are still looking for another suspect, who is believed to be the shooter.

Police believe they also stole items from the victim’s home and say they will face charges.