Watch Live at 8:30 a.m.: Robert Mueller to testify before House committees
WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 4-23-40-1-45 (11)

‘Halloween’ sequels set to film in North Carolina with Jamie Lee Curtis returning to franchise

Posted 7:56 am, July 24, 2019, by

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Halloween" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Brace yourself. Michael Myers is back — and he’s coming to North Carolina.

Blumhouse Productions announced that the iconic horror series “Halloween” is returning with two new flicks, and Star News Online reports they plan to film in Wilmington’s Port City.

“Halloween Kills” is set to come out Oct. 16, 2020.

Then, just a year later, “Halloween Ends” will be released on Oct. 15, 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the screen after reprising her role in the 2018 sequel.

According to Star News Online, it’s unclear if producers plan to film both new movies in Wilmington.

Locals also haven’t heard when production teams plan to begin filming.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.