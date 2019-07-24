× ‘Halloween’ sequels set to film in North Carolina with Jamie Lee Curtis returning to franchise

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Brace yourself. Michael Myers is back — and he’s coming to North Carolina.

Blumhouse Productions announced that the iconic horror series “Halloween” is returning with two new flicks, and Star News Online reports they plan to film in Wilmington’s Port City.

“Halloween Kills” is set to come out Oct. 16, 2020.

Then, just a year later, “Halloween Ends” will be released on Oct. 15, 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the screen after reprising her role in the 2018 sequel.

According to Star News Online, it’s unclear if producers plan to film both new movies in Wilmington.

Locals also haven’t heard when production teams plan to begin filming.