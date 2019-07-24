Greensboro community to form neighborhood watch after attempted break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There were terrifying moments for a Greensboro family after an attempted break-in in the Reserve subdivision off of Lake Jeanette.

“Last night I was able to get some sleep which was great because I was exhausted,” Ashley Heath said.

For the past two days, Heath was wide awake at night. She was at home with her two kids when someone tried to break into her house Monday night.

“Immediately I grabbed the kids. We were upstairs and we kind of huddled together in a bathroom and actually turned off the light and called 911,” Heath said.

It was on the phone with dispatch that she found out a neighbor a few houses down called for the same problem. Someone kicked their door in while they were home, trying to break-in. The suspect got away.

“If you’re home and somebody is trying to kick down your door, definitely call out, let them know that you’re home. A lot of people don’t want to mess with you. They just want to get your stuff,” said Officer Douglas Campbell, with Greensboro police.

Campbell says it may seem counter-intuitive but if you suspect someone is trying to break down your door, answer it or call out from the other side.

“Don’t even make your house look tempting. Make your house look occupied. Make sure there are no newspapers in the driveway, mail in the mailbox. It’s good to have a car in the driveway if you can manage that,” Campbell said.

“People have their whole lives in their houses,” neighbor Sydney Ziemba said.

Ziemba lives near Heath and says the neighborhood is a tight-knit community.

“For people to be breaking in, we need to be making sure we are doing everything we can to prevent that,” Ziemba said.

Greensboro police say the incident is still being investigated. In the meantime, Heath is keeping a positive attitude.

“You just hope people find their way as well. Whatever may be troubling them,” Heath said.

The Reserve subdivision plans to start a neighborhood watch committee.