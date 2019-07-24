Christmas in July at BB&T Point stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- We are five months away from Christmas Eve.

And while a lot of people donate to the less fortunate during the holidays, hunger never takes a break.

That's why we're celebrating Christmas in July to make sure everyone has food to eat year-round.

FOX8 is teaming up with Old Dominion Freight Line, the High Point Rockers and the Salvation Army to achieve that goal.

Antoine Dalton, social services director with the Salvation Army of High Point, stopped by FOX8 Wednesday to explain how we can all help.