Child recovering after alleged abuse in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A toddler is recovering from injuries after Randolph County deputies say his father abused him last month.

Tuesday night Winston-Salem police arrested Christopher Forde, 37.

He’s charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

His ex-fiancé opened up about the child’s health.

“The bleed on his brain may take time to heal a little bit more,” said the woman, who requested not to be identified.

Deputies say the abuse happened on June 16 at their Randolph County home. It was Father’s Day.

Court documents say the toddler was bleeding from the mouth and from the brain.

Over a month later, the toddler's mother says he is back like himself.

She and her family are looking to move forward and she’s hoping Forde gets help.

As a mother, her focus is on making sure her son makes a full recovery. He’s been examined by a forensic child abuse specialist and she knows what to continue to monitor.

“Issues with his balance, issues with his walking. Issues with his growth and development are something we’re watching closely,” she said.

Forde has to face a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse on Friday.