Big Burger Spot shares the secret behind their signature sauces
Summer is the perfect time to throw some burgers on the grill.
There’s a lot more that can go on a bun.
The experts at Big Burger Spot in Kernersville gave us some tips to make a better burger and some other tasty choices too.
Big Burger Spot shared the recipes for some of their signature sauces with us too.
Big Burger Spot Soy Ginger Aioli
Ingredients
- 1 cup Hellman’s mayo
- 2 tablespoons Soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon Honey
- 1 tablespoon Chopped Fresh Ginger
- 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 12 – 24 hours
Peanut Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 cups peanut butter
- 1 ½ cup sweet chili sauce
- ¼ cup Siracha
- 3 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 ½ cup water
Wisk all ingredients together in a medium sauce pot. Warm to 120°F over medium heat. Remove from heat and cool quickly using a “2 bowl ice bath”. Place into a container and serve.
1000 Island Dressing
Ingredients
- 8 oz. Mayo
- 8 oz. Ketchup
- 1 tablespoon White Pepper
- ¾ Cup sweet pickle relish
- 2 tablespoons Worchester Sauce
Mix all ingredients and refrigerate