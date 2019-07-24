× Big Burger Spot shares the secret behind their signature sauces

Summer is the perfect time to throw some burgers on the grill.

There’s a lot more that can go on a bun.

The experts at Big Burger Spot in Kernersville gave us some tips to make a better burger and some other tasty choices too.

Big Burger Spot shared the recipes for some of their signature sauces with us too.

Big Burger Spot Soy Ginger Aioli

Ingredients

1 cup Hellman’s mayo

2 tablespoons Soy sauce

1 tablespoon Honey

1 tablespoon Chopped Fresh Ginger

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 12 – 24 hours

Peanut Sauce

Ingredients

2 cups peanut butter

1 ½ cup sweet chili sauce

¼ cup Siracha

3 tablespoon soy sauce

1 ½ cup water

Wisk all ingredients together in a medium sauce pot. Warm to 120°F over medium heat. Remove from heat and cool quickly using a “2 bowl ice bath”. Place into a container and serve.

1000 Island Dressing

Ingredients

8 oz. Mayo

8 oz. Ketchup

1 tablespoon White Pepper

¾ Cup sweet pickle relish

2 tablespoons Worchester Sauce

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate