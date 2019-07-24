WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 4-23-40-1-45 (11)

Big Burger Spot shares the secret behind their signature sauces

Posted 7:38 am, July 24, 2019

(Big Burger Spot/Facebook)

Summer is the perfect time to throw some burgers on the grill.

There’s a lot more that can go on a bun.

The experts at Big Burger Spot in Kernersville gave us some tips to make a better burger and some other tasty choices too.

Big Burger Spot shared the recipes for some of their signature sauces with us too.

Big Burger Spot Soy Ginger Aioli

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Hellman’s mayo
  • 2 tablespoons Soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Honey
  • 1 tablespoon Chopped Fresh Ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Black Pepper

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 12 – 24 hours

Peanut Sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 cups peanut butter
  • 1 ½ cup sweet chili sauce
  • ¼ cup Siracha
  • 3 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 ½ cup water

Wisk all ingredients together in a medium sauce pot. Warm to 120°F over medium heat. Remove from heat and cool quickly using a “2 bowl ice bath”. Place into a container and serve.

1000 Island Dressing

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. Mayo
  • 8 oz. Ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon White Pepper
  • ¾ Cup sweet pickle relish
  • 2 tablespoons Worchester Sauce

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate

