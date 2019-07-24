× 4-year-old girl abducted out of West Virginia, believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

FAIRMONT, W.V. — A girl has gone missing and may be in “extreme danger,” according to an Amber Alert issued Monday Night by West Virginia State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities say 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Arlie Edward Hetrick III, 26, has been identified as a suspect.

The girl is described as a 3-foot-tall white girl with brown-blonde hair and weighing about 35 pounds.

Hetrick is described as a 5-foot-9-inch white man with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing about 140 pounds.

The missing girl may be in a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with the West Virginia license plate 1TH163.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police in Fairmont at (304) 367-2850.