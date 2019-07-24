2 woman start Piedmont Triad chapter of National Charity League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Mothers and daughters working side-by-side to give back to their communities -- that’s the community service model behind the national nonprofit organization National Charity League.

Angela Harris and Michelle Bradley moved to the Piedmont from Texas and Virginia in 2016 and 2017.

They were active in NCL chapters in those communities.

Once they moved, they were hoping to seamlessly transition into a Piedmont chapter.

But there was one problem -- a chapter didn’t exist.

Now Harris and Bradley are teaming up to form a chapter for mothers and daughters in Guilford County.

Both value what NCL offers.

Mothers and daughters can serve their communities based on a variety of needs such as projects that benefit veterans, seniors, women’s health, food insecurity and more.

“We're looking to better our community in any way that we can, and we're not going to provide you money, we're going to provide you time,” Bradley said.

Bradley and her daughter Madison have fond memories of honoring our nation’s heroes together, including welcoming veterans at the airport who flew in to visit memorials.

“It's amazing volunteering. I know that people volunteer because they do it for school and they get their community service hours, but when you're actually just doing it to help people and see that impact, it's so much more enjoyable,” Madison said.

Harris appreciates that NCL also focuses on leadership development.

“They are talking about the topics that they want to know about and then they are going out and connecting with community members. They're putting together presentations and they're learning how to conduct a meeting, how to be interviewed, how to present thoughtfully,” Harris said.

Harris and Bradley are currently working on meeting the board member and participation guidelines to establish a chapter.

If you’re interested in joining a Guilford County chapter of NCL, contact Michelle Bradley at michellebradl49@hotmail.com.