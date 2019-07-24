2 in Alamance County face drug charges in Alamance, Carteret counties

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — Two people from Alamance County are facing numerous drug charges in Alamance and Carteret counties.

Philip Edward Satterfield, 45, and Megan Elizabeth Shulse, 37, both of Haw River, have been arrested and are being held in the Carteret County Jail on charges including trafficking marijuana.

On Tuesday, narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Morehead City Police Department, ended a yearlong investigation into the marijuana trafficking into Carteret County from the Alamance County.

Detectives searched a house in Swansboro and seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana and THC products and $21,000.

A home on South Jim Minor Road in Haw River was also searched and investigators found more than 18 pounds of THC extract, 954 grams of marijuana, more than 28 grams of psilocybin, nine grams of MDMA, 33 grams of suspected MDMA and nearly $15,000.

Warrants out of Alamance County have not yet been served.