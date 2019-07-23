Your Montgomery County stop for peach dumplings and ice cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — It's a popular rest stop for people going to and from the beach.

“We have a lot of people stop while going and coming back,” said Barbara Johnson of Johnson’s Peaches Produce Stand. “I’m here every day. I don't know Saturday from Tuesday."

The Johnson name is synonymous with peaches and peach products and famous for the freshly made peach ice cream. Another favorite item they sell here is something they call peach dumplings, made fresh every day,

“We made dumplings ever since we started," she said.

Peaches and ice cream just seem to go together, kind of like peaches and beaches.

“Last thing our brother told us when we left the beach this morning was to stop and get some peach ice cream,” said one vacationer from Burlington.

Here at Johnson’s, only one thing could be sweeter.

“The nice thing about it is the people you meet," Barbara Johnson said.

The peach stand is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’re located off the Interstate 73/Tabernacle Church Road exit.